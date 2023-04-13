BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department will perform a Business Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday in downtown Bloomington.

According to a post on BPD's Facebook page, officers will stop by downtown businesses to ask if there are any issues or problems they can help with, or answer any questions businesses may have.

BPD officers will also resume their Neighborhood Walks next month, starting with the Founders Grove area on East Washington Street. The exact date will be released once it is closer; the date will also depend on weather.

For more information, contact Sgt. Kiel Nowers of BPD's Community Engagement Unit at knowers@cityblm.org or 309-434-2583.

Hundreds fill up on Kiwanis pancake breakfast in Bloomington 022623-blm-loc-1pancakeday.JPG 022623-blm-loc-2pancakeday.JPG 022623-blm-loc-3pancakeday.JPG 022623-blm-loc-4pancakeday.JPG