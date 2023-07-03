UPDATE 4 P.M. MONDAY

The Bloomington Police Department announced later Monday afternoon that Frank Sellmyer was located.

Original story

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with finding a missing person.

Police said Monday that Frank Sellmyer was reported missing that day. He is described as a 23-year-old white man, with a height of 5 feet, 9 inches, a weight of 230 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a beard.

BPD said he was last seen wearing khaki shorts, gym shoes, a t-shirt of unknown color and a hat. He is also believed to be carrying camping gear.

Police said that Sellmyer's family told them he has Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism, and it is unusual for him to be missing.

Anyone with additional information on his whereabouts is asked to call BPD dispatchers at 309-820-8888.

