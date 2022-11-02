Bloomington police report missing teen found

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen reported missing last month has been found.
Colin M. Harris, 13, was reported missing Oct. 9 and was located Wednesday, according to a news release.
BPD thanked the public for its assistance and said the department has terminated the missing person alert for Harris.
