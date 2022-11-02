 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bloomington police report missing teen found

  • 0
102122-blm-loc-harris.jpg

Colin M. Harris, 13, of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 11:53 a.m. Oct. 9, and was located Nov. 2.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen reported missing last month has been found.

Connect Transit offering lifetime unlimited rides for veterans

Colin M. Harris, 13, was reported missing Oct. 9 and was located Wednesday, according to a news release. 

BPD thanked the public for its assistance and said the department has terminated the missing person alert for Harris.

Chief Simington explains the purpose of community engagement in Bloomington and comments on police relations and duties in light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The demise of Social Security: Are fears justified?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News