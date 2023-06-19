BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds of “gun safes” given away by the Bloomington Police Department earlier this month were not designed to store firearms, the department acknowledged Monday.

The department previously announced that 312 vouchers were issued for the gun safes at a June 10 farmers market in downtown Bloomington and redeemed later that day at Bloomington Fire Station #5. The initiative was part of a move aimed at increasing firearm safety.

But on Monday, the department acknowledged that officials recently became aware that the manual for the type of safe it distributed — SentrySafe Combination Fire/Water Safe (Model SFW123CS) — notes the device is not intended for storing firearms. Police advised recipients to take steps to control moisture levels in these safes to properly store their guns.

In a statement, BPD said the vendor who sold it the safes never mentioned that the model was not suitable for the intended use of gun storage when the items were purchased. The police department said it indicated to the vendor before ordering the vouchers that the safes were intended to store guns.

BPD Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley could not immediately confirm the identity of the vendor, but told The Pantagraph that it was not SentrySafe.

City of Bloomington council records show a $59,997.80 quote for an order of 308 SentrySafe Fire Safe vaults was provided by Premier and Companies, at a per-unit rate of $190.35 each, plus shipping. SentrySafe advertises this safe model at a retail rate of $240.

SentrySafe was not immediately available for comment Monday via phone calls or email message. When its customer care line was called, a voice message greeting stated that its phone lines were turned off for an all-company meeting.

Representatives for Premier and Companies also were not immediately available for comment, when contacted by phone and email messages.

Steps for recipients

BPD advised affected recipients to add silica or desiccant packs to their safes, which will absorb excess moisture and keep the interior dry. The department also suggested that gun owners should invest in a dehumidifier rod that puts out a small amount of heat and raises the inside temperature slightly to reduce moisture levels.

The police department also said safe owners should check the safe regularly, and wipe down any condensation or moisture that could accumulate. They should also properly ventilate areas where these safes are placed.

Gun owners should also periodically monitor their firearms for a change in conditions, BPD continued, and clean and oil their guns as needed.