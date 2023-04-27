BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Communications Center is experiencing issues with its non-emergency phone line, 309-820-8888, according to a news alert issued early Thursday evening.

The problem is not affecting 911 emergency lines, BPD said; those having an emergency can still call 911.

Those trying to reach the non-emergency police line should call 309-824-0707 or 309-434-2559.

This story will be updated once BPD's non-emergency phone line is working; BPD will also share an update on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

