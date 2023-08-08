UPDATE: Bloomington police reported Ivan Trejo had been located as of Tuesday, Aug. 8, and the missing person alert was terminated.

BLOOMINGTON — Police are requesting the public's help in locating a Bloomington man reported missing Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said Ivan Trejo, 41, was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday, and last talked with his family early that afternoon. His last known location later that day was near Washington Street and Veterans Parkway.

Trejo is described as being cognitively impaired from a prior accident, the statement continued. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds in weight, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue tennis shoes, beige pants, a dark-colored shirt with beige stripes and a dark-colored hat.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to call 309-820-8888.

