Bloomington police looking for missing 13-year-old

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing minor.

Colin M. Harris, 13, of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 11:53 a.m. Oct. 9, according to a news release from BPD. He was last seen with friends around 8 p.m. Oct. 8, the release said.

Harris is described in the news release as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches, and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black and red "Jason Voorhees" pajama pants and flip-flip sandals.

Anyone with information about the location about Harris' location is asked to contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.