BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that a teen reported missing in late May has been found.
Lashawnda Williams, 17, of Bloomington, was reported missing May 26 and was located on Friday, June 30, BPD said.
No further information was available.
If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, call Project Oz any time at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor.
