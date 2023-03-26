UPDATE — NOON SUNDAY

Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Jeff Albee confirmed to The Pantagraph before noon Sunday that Destinie Rankin has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL POST

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing this weekend.

Destinie Rankin of Bloomington was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday and was reported missing at about 7:27 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued late Saturday night by BPD.

BPD said Rankin left her home after a verbal disagreement with family, and is without medication needed for a mental health diagnosis. She is believed to be in the Bloomington area, BPD said.

The police described Rankin as a white female, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. She has red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, dark blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about Rankin and her possible location is asked to contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, call Project Oz any time at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor.

