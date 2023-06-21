BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is planning a full lineup of activities to celebrate the Fourth of July.

First, on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, the annual "Celebrate America" concert will take place at 7 p.m. each night at the Miller Park Bandstand. The free one-hour show, sponsored by The Pantagraph and Holiday Spectacular, will feature a variety of patriotic classics.

Bloomington Parks and Recreation has partnered with Midstate Cruisers for a Classic Car Cruise Celebration from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The family-friendly event is free and features over 80 vehicles on display at Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

The band Jim & Tommy will perform on the bandstand during the event. There will be a food vendor on site, and places for picnics and barbecues.

Morris Avenue between Butchers Lane, Tanner Street and Miller Park Road will be closed starting at 1 p.m. and will reopen around 11 p.m. Road closure signs will be placed at the corner of Wood Street, Morris Avenue and Six Points Road.

The entrance to Park Hill Cemetery and the entrance to Miller Park at Summit Street and West Miller Street will not be affected. Attendees will be able to enter and exit the park by Wood Street.

The Parks and Recreation Department will also provide extended hours and special events for the holiday, but their office will be closed.

Activities include the following:

Holiday Pool will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with a "Happy Birthday America" event from noon-4 p.m. (11 a.m.-noon is for passholders only).

5th annual Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course

The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and concessions will be open until 7 p.m.

Mini golf and paddle boats will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, and the spray ground will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The playground will be available all day.

Fourth of July fireworks will begin at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.

