Bloomington Parks & Recreation to host job fair March 7

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department will host a job fair on Tuesday, March 7.

The fair will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on the north concourse of Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington. Guests will enter from the Front Street doors.

Applicants ages 15 and older will have the opportunity to meet program directors and discuss job responsibilities for multiple Parks & Recreation positions.

Miller Park Zoo to host free Fridays in February

Positions available include lifeguards, swim instructors, golf course, seasonal laborers, soccer instructors, cashiers, van drivers, guest services, art instructors, day camp counselors and more. 

Visit BloomingtonIL.Gov/jobs or contact 309-434-2260 for more information.

FLOWER POWER: 200 brides fix up plans at Bloomington wedding expo

Brides, grooms, bridesmaids and flower girls were busy preparing Sunday for "the big day" at the Elegant Bridal Expo, which returned for the 11th time that afternoon to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. Ashley Peecher, owner of the Springfield expo company, said they brought out 15 extra vendors this year, for a total of 60. She expected 200 "Very Important Brides" to attend, for a total of 700 visitors.

Peecher said it was her 72nd expo her company has organized in the Twin Cities, Champaign, Peoria and Springfield. She also said she looks forward to helping brides plan their weddings, as well as promoting local businesses.

