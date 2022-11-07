Bloomington Parks & Recreation to host Candy Cane Drop event

BLOOMINGTON — A "Candy Cane Drop" will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Santa will be taking a ride with the Bloomington Parks and Rec's forestry crew in one of the boom lift trucks and dropping candy canes for children to collect. The event is for ages 3 to 12.
Check-in for the event will be at 9 a.m. outside the main entrance of the Miller Park Pavilion, with the drop starting at 9:15 a.m.
All participants will have the opportunity to meet Santa when he comes back to the ground. Adults are required to stay with their children throughout the event.
Pre-registration is required and the event will take place outdoors. The event is $6 per child.
Visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.
Watch now: 40 pictures from ZooDo Zamboree
ZooDo Honorary co- chairs Larry and Marlene Dietz with Dee Frautschi (center)
Paula and John Pratt
Peggy Hundley, Laura and Michael O’Connor, Cheryl Magnuson, Tracy Patkunas
Dick Meads, Ed and Jon Voegele
Tiffany Gaia, Amanda Jones
Erik Heinonen with red-tail hawk Borealis
Cody Erbes, Courtney Tarvin, Hollie and Elisa MacFarlane, Vanessa and Jeff Spenard
Roger and Jennifer Johnson
Garrett VonDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Guests enjoying an animal encounter with Erik Heinonen and Borealis, a red-tail hawk
John Tobias and Sharon Reed gazing at the guanaco
Krystal Barker, Larum Dean
Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Linda Ash, Margie Hohenshell
Adriana LaRosa Ransom, Pablo LaRosa
Andrew and Lauren Bridgewater
Frank and Angie Hoffman, Vicki and Robert Varney
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Ronda and Brad Glenn, Debra and Tim Leighton, Joy and George Szmaj
Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Jonell Kehias
Dave and Barb Selzer, Steve and Vickie Mahrt
Enjoying a river otter animal encounter
Peggy Hundley, Sharon Quiram, Pat Grogg
Robert and Karen Altman,Joan Gullett, Donna Beattie
Ed Neaves, Amanda Wycoff Neaves
Sonja Reece Kaye Andrews, Dee Frautschi
Stephanie Schempp, Marius Chirila, Mikel Petro, Vicki Berg, Kevin Pangborn
Melissa Stone pets a baby goat held by Ashlee Hageneras
David Haynes, Katie Black
Christy and Andy Traeger watch as Julia Benzel encourages Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo, to speak
Julie Benzel with Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo
Christy and Andy Traeger
Stefanie Nelson,Tracy Patkunas
Bill and Bev Edwards
Karla Ramos, Yobeida Castillo
Matt Molloy, Julie and Justin May
Roger and Diane Finney, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Bev and Jim Hornickel
