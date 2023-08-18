BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department will open fall registration for Bloomington residents starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Nonresident registration will begin at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Drop-off and in-person registration will be accepted at The Hub at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A full list of programs can be viewed at BloomingtonParks.org.
Call Parks & Rec at 309-434-2260 for more information.
