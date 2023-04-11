BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department will open summer registration for Bloomington residents at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Non-resident registration will open one week later, at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

A full list of program offerings can be found at bloomingtonparks.org. An account for the website is required to sign up.

Drop-off and in-person registrations will be accepted at The Hub located at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Call 309-434-2260 for more information.

