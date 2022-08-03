 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington parking lot, payment drop box closed next week

BLOOMINGTON — A parking lot east of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. will be closed next week for improvements, according to a social media post from the city of Bloomington.

Due to these improvements, access to the city's adjacent payment drop box also will be unavailable through the end of next week.

The lot will be off limits to vehicle and foot traffic. However, street parking and parking in the Lincoln Deck are still available next week.

Anyone with questions about these temporary closures should contact McLean County administration at 309-888-5110.

