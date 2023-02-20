BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington's fiscal 2024 draft budget anticipates close to $70 million in capital projects, which were outlined during Monday's committee of the whole meeting.

As it stands, the city's total FY24 budget is about $290 million, and capital projects make up about 24% of that total.

About $10 million has been reserved for concrete and asphalt repairs and resurfacing on the city's streets, alleys and sidewalks. About $8 million of this total will come from the city's general fund and the remaining $2 million will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

One of the largest individual capital expenses would be replacing rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at Grossinger Motors Arena, which is estimated to be $5 million.

Bloomington Facilities Director Russ Waller said the replacements are essential to keep the building operational because the units are severely deteriorated and use a refrigerant that is no longer available.

"They do currently function so there's not an immediate need but if we don't (move forward) and we don't get the design done, which is currently in progress, but if we don't move forward with this then we're going to run into an emergency situation, which we don't want," Waller said.

Other facility projects include $800,00 in life safety improvements to Bloomington City Hall to keep the building in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, continuing work from last year. Elevators still are under design and need to be constructed, and some fire alarms also need to be replaced.

"It's a hefty amount but there's a lot involved in that work," Waller said.

Other government buildings will be tuckpointed and sealed at a cost of $200,000.

One of the biggest water and sewer expenses involves a pump station as part of systemwide distribution improvements for drinking water. Land acquisition, final design and other related improvements amount to about $3 million.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said he made a presentation to the city about a year ago regarding distribution improvements and a new pump station on the east side will help to achieve that goal.

"This is tens of millions of dollars of water system improvements," Kothe said. "That's why that design component is a pretty hefty amount, but it's very necessary to continue forward."

The Bloomington City Council is expected to vote on the budget April 10.

