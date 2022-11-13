Bloomington Operation Santa volunteers stuff stockings for soldiers overseas

BLOOMINGTON — Santa found a few helpers on Sunday to help spread some joy to military members who will spend the holidays away from home.

Operation Santa, a nonprofit based in Bloomington, brought together 60 volunteers for a day of stocking stuffing in preparation of sending 1,500 hand-sewn Christmas stockings to every branch of the military. In the last several months, the organization has collected more than 25,000 donated items.

“We’re overwhelmed with everyone’s giving spirit,” said Casey Johnson, vice president of the Operation Santa board, noting anything that is donated but cannot be sent will be re-donated to a community organization in need. “It’s a great problem to have.”

Every stocking is loaded up with black crew socks, playing cards, some hygiene essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant, as well as Girl Scout cookies, granola bars and — always a favorite — beef sticks.

Each stocking will also include two Christmas cards — one signed by community members and one handmade by Bloomington-Normal elementary students.

Vickie DePauw of Normal volunteered with Operation Santa for the first time this year, spending the last several weekends at Mid Central Community Action in west Bloomington sorting and organizing items.

“It’s something fun and a worthwhile cause. … And it’s a great bunch to work with; they’re a blast,” she said of her fellow volunteers.

Jo Litwiller, president of the Operation Santa board, has been working with the group for about seven years. She has a family history of military service, so “This is my way of giving back," she said.

“I’ve been far away from home for the holidays and it’s pretty rough,” she added. “To be able to spread that little bit of cheer is a big deal for me.”

The stockings — sewn throughout the year by volunteer members of various local organizations — will be sent out this week to arrive by Thanksgiving at bases around the world, with some stockings staying stateside in California.

Kevisha Willis of Normal said after spending years feeding people in need in Chicago, she wanted to find a way to keep volunteering, so this year she brought her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren to help stuff stockings.

“It’s just a way to give back,” she said. “And it’s a great way to introduce the kids to (volunteering).”

The volunteers were also joined by the Marriot Spirit Committee for the first time, bringing six hotel employees and their families to participate.

"I love it. I come from a family of military, so I’m always willing to give back,” said Patrice Rusk of Normal, who came with the Marriot group this year but has volunteered in years past as well. “With the spirit committee, we just come and try to do things in the community to give back. … This is our second as a group.”

Operation Santa has sent more than 250,000 Christmas stockings to deployed troops for over 20 years, including those stationed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Japan, South Korea, Djibouti, Algeria, Kosovo, Bosnia and Kuwait.

"It really is never too early to spread holiday cheer when it means making a donation or dedicating your time for a service member serving overseas this holiday season," Johnson said.