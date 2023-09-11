BLOOMINGTON — Registration is underway for Bloomington Parks & Recreation's youth dance and adult Zumba programs.
Youth dance is an 11-week program for children ages 5-10. The program starts Sept. 27 and will culminate with a winter showcase on Friday, Dec. 15.
All classes will take place at the Lincoln Leisure Center, 1206 S. Lee St., Bloomington. The class is $95 and is taught by staff from the Next Step Dance Studio.
Zumba is a 9-week program with 60-minute classes combining cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility. The classes mix low and high intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie burning dance fitness party.
The program is for those 18 and up and is taught by a licensed Zumba fitness instructor. The program begins Sept. 29 and continues through Dec. 15. The cost is $80.
Check out all the fun from Playla
Children’s Discovery Museum director Beth Whisman and exhibit manager John Dolan stand in front of the new Luckey Climber
Ryan King helps Laura Ewan with her s’more at the Rivian S’mores and Cider station that greeted guests as they entered Playla.
ISU Interim first lady Rose Tarhule with Interim president Aondover Tarhule, Leanna Bordner, Dr. Jeri Beggs
Kristian Beaumont helps Joshua Fields and Tinita Wright as they get props ready for the 360 photo booth
Dennis and Cathy Wentworth
Molly Meyer, Vicki Smithson, Bailey McNulty, Shelly Hanover
Jenna Hart, Kirsten and Keith Evans
Enjoying the food and drink on the 3rd floor which featured a darkened glow atmosphere
Hunter Burgund, Niko Harris
Brandy Maloney, Kim Schoenbein
Sara Larsen, Meghan Meyer, J Phillips, Chase Kusnerik, Tori Howard
Weezy Tipsord, Betty Garcia-Patino
Bob Dobski, Bella Kiper, Payton Tipsord, Collin Lowery
Craig Earl adds his creativity to the Giant Coloring Cube
Krystal Barker, David Haynes, Larum Dean
Leann Seal, Leanna Bordner, Interim ISU Athletics Director Jeri Beggs
Bob Dobski, Interim ISU President and first lady Aondover and Rose Tarhule
Jason Reel-Haas, Michelle Webster
Dr. Karla Kossler coloring on the giant coloring cube
Kellie Williams, Jonell Kehias
Front row: Ben Jeffreys, Cheryl Magnuson, Charlie and Coleen Moore, Dani Wipperman; Second row: Brian Wipperman, Emily and B.J. Wilkens
Mark and Leslie Weilbacher
Mike and Connie O’Grady, Jay and Doris Groves
Michelle Webster, Drea Fecht, Kristen Krogmeier
Melanie and Nick Papineau, Rob Widmer
Emily and B.J. Wilken, Crystal and J Phillips
Chemberly Harris learns about chain reactions from Emily Serapin and Anurag Kurambail
Betty Garcia-Patino, Norma Ortiz, Jennifer Dronenberg
Scott Gordon tears up the course on the Big Wheel Night Ride
Dancing the night away at the Silent Disco
Ruth Gordon, Lynden and Jillian McGriff
