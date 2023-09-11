BLOOMINGTON — Registration is underway for Bloomington Parks & Recreation's youth dance and adult Zumba programs.

Youth dance is an 11-week program for children ages 5-10. The program starts Sept. 27 and will culminate with a winter showcase on Friday, Dec. 15.

All classes will take place at the Lincoln Leisure Center, 1206 S. Lee St., Bloomington. The class is $95 and is taught by staff from the Next Step Dance Studio.

Zumba is a 9-week program with 60-minute classes combining cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility. The classes mix low and high intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie burning dance fitness party.

The program is for those 18 and up and is taught by a licensed Zumba fitness instructor. The program begins Sept. 29 and continues through Dec. 15. The cost is $80.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org for more.

