BLOOMINGTON — One of the first steps to add about 800 residential units to the city of Bloomington has been approved by the City Council.

On Monday, the council authorized the annexation and amended the zoning of a 77-acre plot near the terminus of Old Peoria Court north of West Market Street (Illinois Route 9) east of Rivian Motorway.

The developer, Bloomington 77 Developments LLC, is planning to add 700 to 800 multi-family residential units to the site, including apartments and townhomes. There also would be 114,000 square feet carved out for commercial development and space for an outdoor running and biking trail.

This is one of several housing developments proposed in Bloomington-Normal since Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, reported that there is a shortage of 7,000 to 8,000 residential units in the area.

The developer would be responsible for any costs associated with water main construction and must maintain a temporary access road between the southern portion of the planned development and Old Peoria Court. No city incentives were written into the annexation agreement.

Although no one spoke at Monday's public hearing regarding the annexation, some homeowners of the adjacent Old Peoria Court residential area raised concerns about the project's influence on traffic and storm water retention during a Planning Commission meeting earlier this month.

Community leaders have said the lack of housing for a rapidly growing population brought on by the expansion of companies like Rivian and Ferrero have become an economic concern.

Alderwoman Mollie Ward said there has been a lot of talk over the last few months about the shortage of housing units in the area, but this project has the potential to fill as much as 10% of the county's overall shortage.

"It's pretty rare that we have something that impacts the entire community as fully as it sounds like this is going to," Ward said.

The council voted 7-1 in favor of the project with Alderwoman Donna Boelen voting no. Alderman Kent Lee was absent.

Boelen voiced concerns about the city's obligation to perform maintenance on any new infrastructure that would come from the project.

"I know that (the developers) are going to be paying for putting in the infrastructure but over the long run, the city will have to maintain it and to be honest, we're having trouble maintaining what we have with the allocated funding," Boelen said.

The council also must sign off on a special use permit related to the project, which was approved without opposition by the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.

A traffic signal also would be required on Market Street. Therefore, a traffic study and intersection design study would be required.

Other business

As part of its consent agenda, the City Council also approved a $62,500 agreement with Dewberry Engineers to determine which city facilities are most suited for solar installations.

The work would include preparing preliminary sizes and configurations and providing construction cost estimates for future budgeting. The city had allocated $75,000 for this work in its fiscal 2024 budget.

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the city has discussed opportunities to utilize its current properties for solar energy over the last few years.

"Before we would determine any budget of what we could do, we need to know sort of what the opportunities are," Tyus said. "We have a lot fo different buildings throughout our organization from the arena the water facilities to office facilities et cetera."