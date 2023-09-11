BLOOMINGTON — SOAR will celebrate its 50th anniversary this week at Tipton Park.

SOAR, Special Opportunities Available in Recreation, is a program that offers recreation to people with disabilities, from youth to older adults, who may face challenges in participating in typical recreation activities. It is supported by the Bloomington and Normal parks and recreation departments.

The organization is made up of volunteers and support staff who work to create an inclusive environment where everyone can feel welcome.

In honor of 50 years serving the community, SOAR is inviting the public to celebrate 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, with music, yard games, popcorn and more.

The event will be in Tipton Park's north shelter and on the west ballfield at 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington.

For more information, visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260.

Photos: Crews respond after explosion at ADM East Plant 091023-dec-loc-adm_01.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_14.JPG 091123-dec-loc-admfire 091023-dec-loc-adm_02.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_03.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_04.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_05.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_06.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_07.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_08.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_09.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_10.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_11.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_12.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_13.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_15.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_16.JPG 091023-dec-loc-adm_17.JPG