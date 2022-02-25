Bloomington-Normal's sister city bond unbroken in Russia despite attacks

BLOOMINGTON — Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine isn’t expected to hinder Bloomington-Normal’s sister city relationship with the eastern European power, an association member said Friday.

“We are independent entities and we’ve had a long relationship with Vladimir and Canterbury,” said Orlyn Edge, former president and current board of director member of the Vladimir-Canterbury Sister City Association.

Bloomington-Normal has been linked to Vladimir, Russia — a city about 116 miles east of Moscow and 662 miles northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine — since 1989 as part of efforts to develop peaceful international relations between the two Cold War powers.

“And it’s been quite successful now for years and years,” Edge said.

He said he and other members of the Bloomington-Normal side of the sisterhood have not had contact with their Russian counterparts yet since the attacks in Ukraine began Thursday. They might not make contact until a couple of weeks pass, Edge said.

He noted this is not the first time since they were bonded through Sister Cities International that the U.S. and Russia have been on opposite sides of a conflict, recalling a banquet between the cities held during the Kosovo War in 1998.

“Some official got up and acknowledged that America and Russia were on opposite sides in that Kosovo War, but ‘you know, we have American and Russian astronauts in space working together, so tonight we’re going to focus on that,’” Edge said. “That’s what happened there. Now, there’s no guarantee that that’s going to happen every time.”

The association sees the sisterhood with Vladimir as a “long-range program” that acts independent of their governments with the goal of furthering mutual understanding of the cultures and people of the cities, according to its website.

“We’ve had a very positive relationship with the thinking that this is a contribution toward peace because we learn more about each other and how we function and what our daily lives are like and so on,” Edge said, adding that he believes that because their relationship is focused on peace, it is valuable to maintain through conflicts.

