Bloomington-Normal youth pack 1,000 'blessing bags' for those in need

  • Clay Jackson

Marlon Webb of the Jule Foundation talks about Blessing Bags.

BLOOMINGTON — Roughly a thousand “blessing bags“ will be distributed to the needy and unhoused in McLean County this holiday season thanks to the efforts of a local youth organization.

The bags packed by volunteers from The Jule Foundation contain basic toiletries that some people may not have readily accessible like deodorant, toothbrushes and paste, hand towels and soap.

blessing bags 1 113022.JPG

Sydney Stewart, center, and others put together Blessing Bags for the Jule Foundation on Tuesday evening at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington. The local group expected to pack about a thousand bags. 

The Bloomington-Normal nonprofit is among youth organizations in 62 cities taking part in an overarching effort organized by Chicago-based Project I Am. Volunteers from 19 different states worked on Tuesday to pack a total of 10,000 blessing bags.

Natae Thompson from Project I Am said they usually have about 150 youth packing 5,000 bags for the holidays. This year there were nearly 700 volunteers, she said.

“So many people signed up, we had to cut it off,” Thompson said.

Marlon Webb from the Jule Foundation was in charge of Tuesday’s work at Eastview Church in Bloomington. He said they had over 40 local youth, all in junior and senior high school, pack over 1,000 bags.

blessing bags 2 113022.JPG

Jayden Jones collected and counted the Blessing Bags for the Jule Foundation on Tuesday evening at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington. The group in Bloomington were expecting to pack a 1000 bags and the organization at different places were going to for a goal of 10,000.

The Jule Foundation, founded by Andre Hursey, has partnered with Project I Am for about a year.

“It’s important around the holiday season to do this type of work because there are so many people who are less fortunate who are going without,” Hursey said.

Hursey said they will distribute the bags to the Veterans Affairs hospital as well as the Bloomington Housing Authority.

blessing bags 3 113022.JPG

The "blessing bags" include toiletry essentials. 

Webb said the atmosphere Tuesday night, while understandably slightly rowdy, was well organized.

“High school and junior high kids are going to be high school and junior high kids,” Webb said, referring to the energy in the room.

“The overall organization, seeing the other groups in the other states,” he added, “that was pretty cool.”

blessing bags 4 113022.JPG

Kennedi Eatman, left, collected and counted the Blessing Bags for the Jule Foundation on Tuesday evening at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington. 

Webb said that Jule Foundation youth are recognizing needs closer to home as well, asking if they could take bags to their schools for kids in need.

“It’s heartbreaking in one aspect, but it’s enlightening and encouraging that they recognize that,” Webb said. “That was pretty encouraging for me.”

Hursey said he makes it a point in the foundation that the youth give back to the community. “There’s no better feeling than being a blessing,” he said.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.

IN SEARCH OF SANTA

The Pantagraph is seeking suggestions to feature in a new holiday feature, "In Search of Santa," to draw attention to people whose lives illustrate the true meaning of Christmas.

Do you know someone whose selflessness and kindness could help inspire others? To make a suggestion, visit bit.ly/insearchofsanta to fill out our online form or give us a call at 309-820-3352. 

