Bloomington-Normal YMCA to benefit from Chicago Auto Show gala

The Bloomington-Normal YMCA will be among the 18 organizations to benefit from an annual gala held as part of the Chicago Auto Show.

The "First Look for Charities" event is an annual black tie gala held before the auto show, with 90% of its ticket prices pledged to charity. The event raises roughly $1.5 million for its designated recipients, according to YMCA officials.

The Bloomington-Normal YMCA is the first organization with downstate corporate headquarters to be selected for the recognition, the nonprofit said. The 17 other benefitting charities are located in the Chicagoland region.

Locally, the proceeds will benefit the YMCA Strong Kids program, which works to ensure that all children and families have access to the facility regardless of their financial situation.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to participate in this first-class event," said YMCA CEO B.J. Wilken. "It is an honor to have our YMCA be included among other top charities in the Chicagoland area."

The First Look for Charities gala is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the McCormick Center in downtown Chicago. Tickets are $275 each. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

