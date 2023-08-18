BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA will celebrate one year at its new location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The YMCA is at 202 St. Joseph Drive in Bloomington.

The event will feature several activities, including a bounce house, games, and free food served by the YMCA.

Activities will be provided by the YMCA, OSF Healthcare, The Zoo Lady and Her Zoo Crew, Action Wellness, and the Bloomington Public Library.

As part of the celebration, the YMCA is also offering $1 join fees through Monday, Aug. 28.

