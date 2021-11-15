Bloomington-Normal volunteers collecting gifts for Operation Christmas Child

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal residents are busy playing Santa this week as they assemble shoeboxes full of small gifts and send them to Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Samaritan's Purse international relief program.

Operation Christmas Child's national collection week is underway now through next Monday, Nov. 22, with Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Road in Bloomington, serving as the county's drop-off site.

From there, the boxes will be sent to children in 100 different countries. The shoeboxes contain hygiene items, school supplies, toys and more, and are assembled by individuals, families, groups of friends, churches and community groups.

"To me it's about being able to demonstrate love, hope and joy to children who are living under certain circumstances," said local drop-off team leader and volunteer Pam Wilson.

Wilson is a year-round volunteer who has served with OCC since 2005. She has been in her current role as team leader since 2014. She's also had the opportunity to personally deliver boxes in Uganda and loved seeing the children's joy in person. She recalled a kid who was so excited just to have his own bar of soap and toys, and was hugging the stuffed animal he received in his box.

"It's a changeable impact and gives them hope," Wilson said. "It's about helping children know they are loved and not forgotten, that someone in the world is praying for them and thinking about them."

There are thousands of drop-off sites across the country, but the only drop-off site in McLean County is Cross Pointe Church of God. The church has been a drop-off site since 2010.

Acceptable items for the donation boxes include school supplies such as crayons, pens and notebooks, as well as hygiene items like a washcloth, bar of soap or toothbrush. OCC likes to see at least one stuffed animal in every box. Yo-yo's and jump ropes are acceptable, too — almost anything that can fit into a shoebox.

Items that cannot be accepted include food, liquids or breakable items, due to the journey the packages have to go on.

"For a lot of these kids it's the first gift they received," Wilson said. "It's a simple thing we can do that can have a profound impact on some child in the world."

Once the boxes leave the drop-off sites, they go to processing centers to be prepared for shipping overseas. The closest processing center to McLean County is in Aurora, near Chicago.

OCC has volunteer opportunities in November and December and throughout the year. To volunteer or make a donation, go to samaritanspurse.org.

"It's just fun being able to work alongside people who have the same compassion for kids and come together every year and are interested in having the same impact," Wilson said. "We would love to see more local folks get involved during national collection week this year so we can help more children."

This year, the goal is to collect 11,818 boxes throughout Central Illinois. Last year the goal was 15,567 and they reached 11,422. In 2019, the goal was 16,000 and they received 14,549. In 2018, the goal was 17,000 and they received 15,099.

Cross Pointe's drop-off hours are 4-7 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 18-19; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21; and 8-11:30 a.m. Nov. 22.

Visit samartianspurse.org to find pre-printed shoeboxes, how to pack a shoebox or build one online, gift suggestions by age and gender, and more.

