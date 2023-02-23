BLOOMINGTON — Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, will receive an NAACP Image Award on Friday evening in Pasadena, California.
Jackson will then attend the red carpet event at the awards ceremony on Saturday, to be aired on BET, several CBS affiliate stations and hosted by Queen Latifah.
Bradley Ross Jackson with Vice President Kamala Harris in background during the 2022 NAACP National Convention.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The community can tune in to the BET livestream at 7 p.m. Friday to hear Jackson give his acceptance speech, and again at 7 p.m. Saturday for the awards.
Bradley Ross Jackson visits the NAACP VIP Reception.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Jackson is the youngest recipient of the NAACP Image Award for Youth Advocacy and is the first youth recipient from Illinois. He was selected for the award for his racial and social advocacy work, community service and academic excellence. He is a National Honor Society student, the founder of the B.E. KIND - Bradley Encourages Kindness Campaign, and president of the Illinois State Youth and College Division.
Jackson also serves as vice president of Normal Community High School's Black Student Union, is a member of the speech team and symphonic band, and is a freshmen mentor. He is associated with Operational PUSH Excel and holds an office with Jack and Jill of America Inc. He previously served as president for 4-H (Kids Who Serve). Jackson attends Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where he volunteers in the audio and visual ministry.
Aniyah Thompson and Bradley Ross Jackson, of Normal Community High School, and Jasmyn Jordan, of Normal West High School, share poems they wrote at a vigil organized by the Bloomington-Normal branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Sunday, April 25 in Bloomington.
Kade Heather
