Bloomington-Normal splashes into summer pool season

BLOOMINGTON — The unofficial start to summer arrives in Bloomington-Normal with a splash this weekend, as municipal pools prepare to open their gates to swimmers, sliders and loungers alike.

Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St. in Normal, opens Saturday with regular hours from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through the last weekend before school starts. Hours will be adjusted after Aug. 14, but those have not yet been set.

“But season passholders will get in at 11,” said Hanna Razo, aquatics supervisor for the Normal Parks and Recreation Department. “So they kind of have that perk this year being in the facility, just passholders from 11 to 11:30 (a.m.).”

Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St. in Bloomington, is taking a similar route for season passholders, admitting them at 11 a.m. with regular hours from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Once school starts Aug. 17, Holiday Pool will be closed Monday through Thursday and open 4-7 p.m. on weekends.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are swimming lesson days, closing Fairview at 5:40 p.m. and Holiday at 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Pool also offers early morning lap swimming from 5:15-7:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from June 6 to Aug. 13, and 7-8:30 a.m. Saturdays.

After the last two years of “different and weird” swim seasons, pool leaders are looking forward to beginning a typical summer this Memorial Day weekend without COVID-related capacity restrictions or other limitations, asking only that patrons stay home if they’re sick.

“We’re excited to get going and get construction underway at O’Neil, too,” said Nicole Culbertson, aquatics and sports program manager for the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

O’Neil Pool and Park are closed this season as construction proceeds to replace the 45-year-old aluminum pool that was demolished in the fall of 2020, having long outlived its 25-year lifespan.

Construction started this week, temporarily closing the skate park and tennis courts near Chestnut Street. Two softball fields on the north side of the park, the playground area across from Sheridan Elementary School and the T-ball field on the corner of Chestnut and Hinshaw will not be affected during construction.

Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St. in Normal, will open June 4, with regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With its dedicated “kiddie pool,” Anderson will also offer toddler hours, opening at 9 a.m. for little ones and their parents.

“It’s nice, I think, for parents who have the little toddlers because it’s just the toddler pool that’s open, the baby pool at the bottom at Anderson,” Razo said, noting the main pools are closed during that time.

Anderson closes the main pools at 4:45 p.m. on weekdays for swim team practice. Then, when school resumes in August, the center closes in part because the center shares a parking lot with Chiddix Junior High.

“A lot of our staff are college students who … leave town in August, so we lose a lot of staff during that time, too,” Razo said.

She and Culbertson said much of their staff are high school and college students, who are in some ways the best advertisers to hire new staff.

“The staff are great communicators,” Culbertson said. “We have a great crew and most of them always come back every year.”

After two years of staffing issues across industries, Razo said she was surprised by how well staffed they were heading into the summer.

“It’s hard to determine, but I think we are getting really close (to fully staffed). We actually have more guards hired this year than we have the last three summers,” she said. “I was honestly really nervous going into this year because of the staffing shortages that are just everywhere right now. … We’re actually doing pretty well. This is the most that we’ve ever had.”

Bloomington season passes are available throughout the season for $31 at Holiday Pool, at bloomingtonparks.org or the city’s “Hub” at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103. Bloomington's discount on season passes ($26) ends May 27.

Normal season passes are available throughout the season for $55 at the aquatic centers, at normalil.gov/1123/Aquatic-Centers or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 100 E. Phoenix Ave.

Bloomington-Normal pool admissions Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St., Bloomington Season pass: $31 Daily admission, ages 3 & up: $5 Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal Season pass: $55* Daily admission: Child, ages 3-15: $7

Adult, ages 16+: $8

Seniors, ages 65+: $6

Military, active & veteran: $4 Twilight swim, after 5 p.m.: $5 Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal Season pass: $55* Daily admission: Child, ages 3-15: $5

Adult, ages 16+: $6

Senior, ages 65+: $4.50

Military, active & veteran: $3 Toddler Time: $3, or free with season pass *Normal season passes grant access to both aquatic centers

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

