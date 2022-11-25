Bloomington-Normal shops changing up deals for Small Business Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The holiday season is here, and area retailers are once again asking McLean County to shop local.

Many have been working hard to prepare for Small Business Saturday, a campaign founded by American Express in 2010 to help build exposure for local businesses and encourage customers to look within their own communities when shopping for the holidays.

Retailers traditionally use the occasion to offer a variety of deals and giveaways to tempt shoppers away from their computer screens (though Cyber Monday, two days later, may lure them back).

At a number of local businesses, the sales are set to begin on Black Friday, long known nationwide as the kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

"Small Business Saturday has really become just a really great day," said Pam Locsin, a business partner of The Garlic Press in uptown Normal. "We're seeing a lot of our regular shoppers and people who are really making the effort."

Locsin said staffers have been working hard to make sure there is plenty of merchandise in stock. So far, there has been a good flow of inventory and her store is offering a lot of great knife sets and cookware in preparation for the weekend.

There has been a nice turnaround from last year, when certain pieces couldn't be delivered via Amazon, she said. "There's a lot of things that won't make it, unfortunately, but we're keeping our fingers crossed," Locsin said.

Jared Alcorn, owner of Waiting Room Records in uptown Normal, said his deals begin Friday, when roughly 150 releases will be distributed to independent record stores. He expects to still have some of this stock heading into Saturday.

"There's always going to be someone that's like, 'Well, it's a dollar cheaper at Walmart,'" Alcorn said. "That's always going to happen regardless, but I think the push for Small Business Saturday is fantastic, and it makes people aware they should go into the community and put money into it."

In downtown Bloomington, Karlene Bledsoe of Crossroads Fair Trade said her nonprofit retail store holds a "Bright Friday" event ahead of Small Business Saturday, where certain items, like candles and lamps, are 15% off.

Carmen Champion, owner of Von Champs Boutique, said she will be participating in her fifth Small Business Saturday. But every year, deals have changed.

This year, Champion said she will be offering a "Garden in a Bag" for $5 with every purchase. These bags contain dirt and seeds for herbs like sage or parsley that a gardener can water and keep on the windowsill during the off-season.

The bag then has instructions on how to replant the herb into a garden.

"Ever since everything opened up, my online sales dropped back down for the store and people have started venturing out again," Champion said, referring to how sales have changed amid the pandemic. "So I think that the energy for shopping local, I think people are being very mindful of it."

Small Business Saturday deals aren't just limited to Bloomington-Normal.

For instance, many of the roughly 150 vendors at the 16,000-square-foot El Paso Antique Mall will be running sales on Saturday and Sunday.

The mall also will have a gift certificate drawing and basket giveaways. No purchase is necessary for these offers. Hot chocolate and refreshments will be available.