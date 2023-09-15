BLOOMINGTON — The American Legion Honor Guard hosted its very first POW/MIA ceremony outside the McLean County Museum of History on Friday to honor soldiers who have been held prisoner by enemy combatants or who are missing in action.

The event coincided with National POW/MIA Recognition Day, observed by the U.S. Department of Defense on the third Friday of September.

American Legion Post 635 Adjutant Jerry Vogler said soldiers were imprisoned or declared missing in every war in which the United States has been involved.

"Being a prisoner of war is never washed away by time or being at home," Vogler said. "The memories linger."

As part of the ceremony, American Legion members set up a "missing man table," a memorial to remind people of fallen, missing or imprisoned U.S. soldiers.

Each item on the table is symbolic.

"The table is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his or their suppressors," Vogler said.

The white tablecloth represents the purity of those answering the call of duty, a red rose recognizes the life and blood that was shed in defense of the U.S., a slice of lemon represents the bitter fate of those missing or imprisoned in a foreign land, and salt recognizes the tears endured by loved ones still seeking answers.

Vogler said there were 20,000 American soldiers imprisoned during the American Revolution, 398,000 Union and Confederate soldiers imprisoned during the Civil War, 4,120 soldiers imprisoned during World War I, 94,000 soldiers captured during World War II, 7,100 soldiers imprisoned during the Korean War and 766 imprisoned during the Vietnam War.

In World War II alone, 83,000 soldiers were declared missing in action. This includes roughly 38,000 who went down with their ships across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Vogler also named several POW/MIA soldiers from the McLean County area, including Bernard L. Bucher, Robert D. Beutel, Donald R. Becker, Marvin O. Walters, David L. Scott, Norman Price, Earl J. Judd, Edward Kaboski and David Skibbe, according to a list from the Honor Guard.

The ceremony ended with a three-volley salute, the sounding of Taps and the playing of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.

