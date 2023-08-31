BLOOMINGTON — The annual Bloomington-Normal Pray for the Cure will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

This year will mark the 12th annual prayer event. The featured speaker will be Dr. Shermian Woodhouse, a radiation oncologist at the Carle Cancer Institute Normal.

Event organizers said the prayer event aims to recognize that faith and family are key factors for many cancer survivors on their journeys through diagnosis, treatment, recovery and beyond, as well as offer love, hope and courage through prayer, music and community support.

Survivors, their families and friends and health care providers will be honored at the event.

For more information, contact Rosie Boyd-Smith at 309-827-7888 or rosiesmith63@yahoo.com.

