BLOOMINGTON — This week's Independence Day brought a number of fireworks complaints from local residents, resulting in warnings and citations for those caught using illegal fireworks.

Representatives from the Bloomington Police Department, Normal Police Department and McLean County Sheriff's Office all confirmed receiving complaints of fireworks being shot off for personal use, though no injuries or damage were reported.

NPD was the only one to issue a citation related to fireworks.

In total, NPD Sgt. Rob Cherry said they had about 30 complaints on Tuesday, including the one citation.

BPD Officer Bryce Janssen said the department handled about 79 calls on the holiday itself and nearly 130 over the weekend, but there were no citations.

A representative for the sheriff's office said no citations were given.

Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, and those caught igniting explosives, firecrackers, Roman candles and other similar pyrotechnics could be subjected to fines and ordinance violations. Bloomington's city code, for example, prohibits the use of consumer-grade fireworks across all nine wards — and would carry a fine from $50 to $500.

But even fireworks allowed under state law and local ordinances — like glow worm pellets, smoke devices, party poppers, sparklers and toy pistols — can cause damage, injuries or fires if they're not ignited properly or disposed of with care.

"They're still hot and they still include oxidizers, which create their own oxygen once they're ignited," NFD Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said in a 2021 interview with The Pantagraph. "They can smolder for hours, and if you throw them in a garbage can with enough trash, sometimes they can smolder and create enough heat to reignite."

Additionally, ash and debris floating from the sky could land on houses, sparking fires or damaging property, said Swaney.

