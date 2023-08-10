The Bloomington Police Department will host "Cone with a Cop" from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The event will take place at McDonald's, 1610 Empire Frontage Road North, Bloomington, across from Eastland Mall. Children will receive a free ice cream cone.
These events are similar to the "Coffee with a Cop" initiative, which allows cops to connect with community members and discuss important issues and learn more about each other.
