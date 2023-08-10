NORMAL — The Normal Police Department will host "Ice Cream with a Cop" on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Chick-fil-A, 101 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal. Participants will receive free ice cream.

The Bloomington Police Department will host "Cone with a Cop" from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The event will take place at McDonald's, 1610 Empire Frontage Road North, Bloomington, across from Eastland Mall. Children will receive a free ice cream cone.

These events are similar to the "Coffee with a Cop" initiative, which allows cops to connect with community members and discuss important issues and learn more about each other.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg