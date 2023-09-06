BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries, Midwest Food Bank, Thrivent Financial and local churches are now collecting for the Big Give campaign this month, in partnership with Hy-Vee.

The goal is to distribute 2,000 meal boxes, complete with turkeys, to families in need this Thanksgiving.

The following items are needed for each box: 1 box of stuffing mix, 2 cans of corn, 2 cans of green beans, 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, 1 box of mashed potatoes, 1 envelope of gravy, 1 pouch of French fried onions, 1 can of cranberry sauce, 1 box of pie crust mix, 1 can of pumpkin pie, 1 can of evaporated milk, 1 box of macaroni and cheese, 1 box of brownie mix, and 1 frozen turkey.

Donations will be accepted at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Drive in Normal, or Home Sweet Home Ministries' Bread For Life Food Co-op, 301 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.

All items will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

