BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries, Midwest Food Bank, Thrivent Financial and local churches are now collecting for the Big Give campaign this month, in partnership with Hy-Vee.
The goal is to distribute 2,000 meal boxes, complete with turkeys, to families in need this Thanksgiving.
The following items are needed for each box: 1 box of stuffing mix, 2 cans of corn, 2 cans of green beans, 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, 1 box of mashed potatoes, 1 envelope of gravy, 1 pouch of French fried onions, 1 can of cranberry sauce, 1 box of pie crust mix, 1 can of pumpkin pie, 1 can of evaporated milk, 1 box of macaroni and cheese, 1 box of brownie mix, and 1 frozen turkey.