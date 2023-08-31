BLOOMINGTON — The NAACP's Bloomington-Normal Youth Council will hold a second anniversary celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

The group has made history over the past two years at the local, state and national levels.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos will attend Saturday's event for "30 Minutes With The Mayors," during which they will answer questions prepared by Youth Council members. The afternoon will conclude with comments from Youth Council members, followed by a video montage, door prizes and refreshments.

The event is open to the public.

