BOSTON — During the NAACP National Convention held recently in Boston, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP was acknowledged as one of few branches that have been in existence for 100 years.

The NAACP was founded in 1909. Chartered in 1918, the Bloomington-Normal branch has advocated for racial and social justice for 105 uninterrupted years.

“It was an honor to receive recognition for Bloomington-Normal’s 105 years of existence. There are very few Branches throughout the United States that have been operational for over 100 years," branch President Linda Foster stated in a news release. "This award speaks volumes, as it indicates that the Bloomington-Normal Branch has fought racial and discriminatory ideologies for well over a century, and the fight continues.”

B-N NAACP Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson said, “I am extremely proud of the 100-year acknowledgement. I was honored when I was selected to perform on the same stage that was graced by Vice-President Kamala Harris. The National Office also asked me to facilitate a Youth Session. The NAACP has provided me with many great opportunities.”

The opportunities will continue in 2024, as the NAACP’s National Convention will be held in Las Vegas during the week of July 13-17.

“We are honored that our Adult Branch’s longevity was celebrated," B-N NAACP First Vice-President Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson stated. "Additionally, our Youth Council members flourished with leadership and racial justice facilitation opportunities while attending the National Convention. Our youth have remarkably represented the Bloomington-Normal community on a national scale.”

Close James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP, other groups present $82K in scholarships The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and a number of other groups handed out over $80,000 in scholarships to recent high-school grads in Bloomington and Normal. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.