Bloomington-Normal NAACP, police chiefs condemn death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP on Friday condemned the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died days after a traffic stop by five African American police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichols, who also is Black, was pulled over Jan. 7 for erratic driving and died three days after the confrontation with police. Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney Steve Mulroy had said that all five officers are responsible for Nichols' death.

"The preliminary reports of the police officers’ indictment for kidnapping and murder are disturbing and concerning," Linda Foster, president of the NAACP's Bloomington-Normal chapter, said in a news release. "The NAACP adamantly rebukes police brutality, no matter the officers’ race, creed or color.”

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmon Mills Jr., were fired and charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

“As the world prepares to brace for yet another incident of police brutality against an African American male, we must not remain oblivious to the fact that total disregard for humankind is wreaking havoc throughout the African American community," NAACP 1st Vice President Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson stated. "We must never tolerate police officers’ blatant disregard for the sanctity of life, regardless of the officers’ race. Law enforcement’s adherence to the NAACP’s Ten Principles would have possibly prevented Nichols' tragic death."

In a statement issued Friday, Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said the actions by the officers in Memphis “can not be tolerated" and the Normal Police Department supports the statement from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the association's statement as provided by Petrilli, Nichols' death at the hands of police is “appalling and indefensible.”

“The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols and the failure of any of these individuals to intervene is sickening and leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated, and outraged. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and community.

“The individuals involved have rightly been fired and criminally charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. There is no excuse for their actions. They have betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and brought shame on the officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect their communities.

“As police leaders we remain committed to emphasizing dignity and respect for all and instilling within our agencies a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life. But we must, and will, do more. We must remain committed to working together in partnership with community members, advocacy organizations, elected officials, and others to build a future that ensures dignity, security, and justice for all.”

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington also made a statement Friday evening after the videos showing Nichols' death were released.

"I am appalled by what I witnessed in the video which allegedly resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police Officers," the statement read. "The men and women of our police department feel the same way. We are saddened for the Nichols' family and friends, as well as for the city of Memphis. The excessive use of force by those officers was abominable.

"The noble profession of police service is fragile and is negatively impacted by any police officer's inability to support the oath each of us take to serve our communities, businesses, and residents. This is another deplorable event in this country that brings significant harm to a profession which has tremendous responsibility to appropriately serve and protect the communities. These officers failed to uphold the trust expected of them. I am elated to know the Memphis Police Department and prosecutors acted swiftly to address the officers' misconduct. Honesty, integrity, reverence for law, professionalism, respect for human dignity, and commitment to service are the Bloomington Police Department's Values. The Bloomington Police Department is also committed to the NAACP and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police's Ten Shared Principles, which include we value the life of every person and consider life to be the highest value and all persons should be treated with dignity and respect.

"I understand the community will share our outrage at the Memphis Police Officers' alleged illegal conduct. I would ask the public to express any disappointment responsibly and know the Bloomington Police Department aims to surpass expectations of those we serve in this community. This includes treating everyone with dignity. You have our commitment that the members of the Bloomington Police Department have pride in our work with community members to solve crime and other problems in this city."

Photos: The aftermath of the violent arrest, death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis