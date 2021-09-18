Bloomington-Normal NAACP names Freedom Fund winners

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP is honoring several people at its annual fundraiser event this month.

A press release said accolades will be honored in a 6 p.m. Zoom meeting for the Freedom Fund on Sept. 25. The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the branch's scholarships for high school students and community programs, which include summer school, finance workshops, education and voter registration.

The theme this year is "Always Fighting Forward." Eric Ellis, CEO of the Integrity Development Corp. of Cincinnati, is the keynote speaker.

Brigitte Black was named this year's Merlin Kennedy Community Service Award winner. The release said the award was established to honor people who make a difference and provide exemplary service to the community. Only McLean county residents who dedicate their time, talents and service to the betterment of the Bloomington-Normal area are considered for the award.

Black is pastor of the Wayman AMEC Church and has worked with the twin cities' NAACP branch for years, the release said. She recently partnered with the McLean County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, where around 200 Black and brown seniors got their shots.

"An advocate for human rights for all, she also helped lead the charge to educate and inform the community regarding COVID-19 and helped to provide Vaccine Facts through a series of Town Hall Meetings," the release said.

Black also served on the Steering Committee of Not in Our Town and facilitated Community Restorative Circles on Racism. The branch said her life exemplifies the very principles of the NAACP, by standing up for the education, social and economic equality of rights to eliminate discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all people.

Arlene Hosea will receive the 2021 Women of the NAACP Woman of the Year Award. The branch said this award is given to someone whose service to the branch has been exemplary, acted as a resource for the community, demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the leadership role of women, and advocated for issues affecting women and children. The award is chosen for a person who proves their leadership courage beyond the call of duty while serving the branch.

Hosea served as chair of the branch's Health Committee this past year, spreading awareness of coronavirus and the need to practice safety mitigations.

Charles Gregory Halbert was selected for the Roy Wilkins Award. He's worked with the branch for about four decades, and served as chair of their Veterans Committee since 2019. The release said Halbert is an advocate of equal rights and justice for all and was a medic for the U.S. Army from 1971-1973.

Halbert was on the Bloomington Fire and Police Commission for over 10 years, with five years as chairperson.

He was on the branch's Scholarship Committee since the 1980s, and was one of the original organizers for the Not in Our Town group. Additionally, he was a coordinator for Not in Our School in the early 2000s, and he offered financial freedom counseling to the community for over 20 years to help empower people to invest in their future.

"He has also served as a Big Brother and mentor to many young Black men within the Bloomington-Normal community over the past 30 years," the release said.

Jade Carthans, daughter of Erick and Kimberly Carthans, is this year's winner of the Harry Hightower Youth Community Service Award, which is given to a high school student who displays excellence in community service. The award includes a $250 prize, and local high school principals make the final selection on nominations.

Carthans is a senior at University High School and is part of the branch's Youth Council.

"Jade is a student who understands that this world's possibilities are endless and limitless — it just takes the right person to utilize them," the release said. "She is an inspiring student, a committed athlete, and a developing leader, who strives in her school and community to make others aware and act upon creating a more welcoming environment of diversity and social equality."

Carthans is part of several other organizations, including the Red Cross, Girls in STEM, Black Student Union, and the Youth Action Board of Project Oz. The branch said she hopes to keep advancing diversity in the field of STEM, and create innovative ways to use renewable energy and advocate sustainable lifestyles.

People who wish to attend the free event can find the link for the Zoom meeting on the branch's website.

