Bloomington-Normal NAACP condemns death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP on Friday condemned the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died days after a traffic stop by five African American police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nichols, who also is Black, was pulled over Jan. 7 for erratic driving and died three days after the confrontation with police. Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney Steve Mulroy had said that all five officers are responsible for Nichols' death.
"The preliminary reports of the police officers’ indictment for kidnapping and murder are disturbing and concerning," Linda Foster, president of the NAACP's Bloomington-Normal chapter, said in a news release. "The NAACP adamantly rebukes police brutality, no matter the officers’ race, creed or color.”
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmon Mills Jr., were fired and charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
“As the world prepares to brace for yet another incident of police brutality against an African American male, we must not remain oblivious to the fact that total disregard for humankind is wreaking havoc throughout the African American community," NAACP 1st Vice President Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson stated. "We must never tolerate police officers’ blatant disregard for the sanctity of life, regardless of the officers’ race. Law enforcement’s adherence to the NAACP’s Ten Principles would have possibly prevented Nichols' tragic death."
Photos: The aftermath of the violent arrest, death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
An attorney for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop says video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.”
Attorneys for the family of a Black motorist who died after a violent encounter with Memphis police say officers beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Attorney Ben Crump said Monday that police body camera video viewed by the family showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained after the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father was pulled over Jan. 7. Nichols’ family agreed with investigators’ request to wait a week or two before the video is made public. Nichols’ stepfather says he ran “because he was scared for his life.” The police department fired five officers who were involved. All five are Black.