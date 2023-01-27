Bloomington-Normal NAACP condemns death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Attorneys for the family of a Black motorist who died after a violent encounter with Memphis police say officers beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Attorney Ben Crump said Monday that police body camera video viewed by the family showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained after the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father was pulled over Jan. 7. Nichols’ family agreed with investigators’ request to wait a week or two before the video is made public. Nichols’ stepfather says he ran “because he was scared for his life.” The police department fired five officers who were involved. All five are Black.