NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 201 Broadway Ave., Normal. This year's theme is “Black, Beautiful, and Thriving Together.”

The event will coincide with the NAACP Illinois State Convention also being held that weekend in Bloomington-Normal.

Keynote speaker for the Freedom Fund Banquet will be attorney and civil rights leader Ben Crump. The program will include entertainment, presentation of community awards, and booths representing community businesses and organizations.

Among the honorees this year is Bradley Ross Jackson, who was selected for the Harry Hightower Youth Community Service Award. Jackson, the youngest member to ever join the local branch, was instrumental in chartering the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council and serves as its first president. He also is the youngest Illinois State NAACP Youth and College president and founder of the B.E. Kind Project. He is a senior at Normal Community High School, where he is vice president of the Black Student Union, a speech team participant and National Honor Society member.

Shirley Boykin will receive the Woman of the Year Award. She has served as music director/assistant director for Illinois State University's “Music Comes in All Colors,” the Martin Luther King United Gospel Singers and the American Passion Play. She led several “Not In Our Town” marches in song, led singing at a “Journey against Hate” rally in Peoria and orchestrated the 1995 “March for Jesus” rally. When the Harlem Gospel Choir came to Bloomington in 2008, Boykin led a group of youth to provide a free gospel choir demonstration before the concert.

She has also brought gospel music to Immanuel Foundation’s Holiday Women’s Breakfasts, Juneteenth, Cultural Fest and MLK Human Relations Commissions Awards programs. She has directed music for the Habitat for Humanity “Love Thy Neighbor” fundraiser concerts and led the Mount Pisgah Clothing Pantry.

Willie Holton Halbert will receive the Roy Wilkins Award. A Bloomington-Normal resident for over 45 years, Holton Halbert’s life mission is to serve others, celebrate life and advocate for equity for all. She served on the Bloomington Human Relations Commission for over 10 years, is a lifetime member of the NAACP and currently serves as second vice president of the local branch. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and served on the board of the Black History Project, in coordination with the McLean County Museum of History, for several years, helping to revitalize the Bloomington-Normal Juneteenth celebration in 2019.

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will receive the Merlin Kennedy Community Service Award. The church was founded in 1865 and is a life member of the NAACP, spending countless years helping those in need, whether it be for housing, food, clothing, health challenges or helping to fight against racism. The church is led by Pastor Dr. Timothy Mark Harris and First Lady Karin Harris.

Tickets for the Freedom Fund Banquet are available at bnnaacp.org. Prices are $100 per person, $190 per couple or $750 for a table of eight. For more information, visit the website or contact event chair Holton Halbert at dime54@aol.com or 309-287-1954.

