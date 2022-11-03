Bloomington-Normal museums, zoo mark Member Appreciation Month

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History, the Miller Park Zoological Society and the Children's Discovery Museum have teamed up this month to celebrate the positive impact their members make in the community.

Each group will be offering a full month of mutual member discounts as a "thank you" for supporting local education and outreach efforts to underserved communities, according to a news released. Card-holding members of any of the three organizations will save 20% off gift shop purchases at all three sites throughout November. Proceeds from these sales will directly benefit the nonprofit organizations that help keep these institutions open and serving individuals, families and schools all year long. 

The museums and the zoo all experienced challenges during COVID, but member donations helped them through shutdowns and helped renew support, the news release explained. 

The offer will last through Wednesday, Nov 30. The 20% discount applies to gift shop items only, and members must present a valid card from one of the three sites. 

Visit childrensdiscoverymuseum.net, mchistory.org or MPZS.org/membership for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

