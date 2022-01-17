Bloomington-Normal military updates for Monday

Moran named 'Outstanding First Sergeant'

SPRINGFIELD — Master Sgt. Kathy Moran of Normal, a noncommissioned officer with Peoria's Airlift Wing, was named the Illinois Air National Guard's "Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year."

Moran was nominated by her unit and competed with Airmen from across the state. She will move on to compete at the national level. Moran was honored for her work as a first sergeant with the 182nd Airlift Wing and the Illinois Air National Guard over the past year. In December, the 182nd Airlift Wing won its 10th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

The Illinois Air National Guard “Outstanding Airmen of the Year” awards were presented Jan. 8 at Illinois National Guard headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Other winners were “Airman of the Year” Airman 1st Class Landon Hiebert of the 126th Air Refueling Wing based on Scott Air Force Base, “Noncommissioned Officer of the Year” Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Paczesny, also of the 126th Air Refueling Wing based on Scott Air Force Base, and “Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year” Master Sgt. Dylan Geer of the 183rd Wing based in Springfield.