Bloomington-Normal marks Pearl Harbor Day with calls for unity, remembrance

Bloomington-Normal marks Pearl Harbor Day

The attack on Pearl Harbor was remembered during a ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History.

BLOOMINGTON — Veterans and other community members gathered Wednesday at the McLean County Museum of History to recognize the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

According to the National Parks Service, "On Aug. 23, 1994, the United States Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day."

The ceremony in downtown Bloomington began just after 10:30 a.m. with a salute to the American flag and the Pledge of Allegiance. 

Gary and Diane Spurgeon were part of the Honor Guard from American Legion Post 635. Both are Navy veterans. 

Gary said being part of the Honor Guard "gives us a chance to show honor to all the military veterans."

Pearl Harbor day 1 120722.JPG

Marine Corps League member Kevin Keller salutes during acknowledgement of each branch of military service branch present on Wednesday during a ceremony recognizing the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.

State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, who attended the event, told The Pantagraph that ceremonies like these keep the memory of servicemembers' sacrifices alive. He said it's important to recognize what all servicemembers have done to protect "the freedoms we enjoy."

Post 635 Adjutant Jerry Vogler delivered remarks on the history and impact of the attack on Pearl Harbor. 

"Early reports back to the mainland about the devastation and destruction were demoralizing and struck fear into all Americans, especially only 20 years post-World War I," Vogler said. 

A total of 2,403 sailors, naval personnel and civilians were killed when Japanese aircraft attacked the morning of Dec. 7, sinking the USS Arizona and USS Utah at the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii.

Pearl Harbor day 2 120722.JPG

American Legion Post 635 Adjutant Jerry Vogler leads a service on Wednesday recognizing the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.

"There initially was no good news coming out of Pearl Harbor," Vogler said. "But then the stories of the heroics began to play out and become available and aware to the American public about individual acts as well as group acts to save as many people as possible."

Fifteen sailors received the Congressional Medal of Honor for their acts of heroism on that day, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, 

The attack led to the United States officially entering the second World War against the Axis powers: Nazi Germany, Italy and the Empire of Japan. 

Vogler said the attack galvanized the nation as one. 

Pearl Harbor day 3 120722.JPG

Associated Firefighters of Illinois Honor Guard Roger Troxel closes a service on Wednesday to recognize the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.

"This is a day that we remember sadly because of the loss of life and our reluctant entry into World War II," he said. "However, it also must be a day remembered as the beginning of the nation coming together as one and a revitalization of our spirit after a decade of economic suffering."

The U.S. Navy would prove instrumental in thwarting the Axis Powers mission in the Pacific theater.

Vogler emphasized the effort that all Americans put into winning the war.

"The united national effort is considered the greatest manufacturing and supply line creation and execution in history," he said. "It is right to mourn the losses. But it is equally right and moral to celebrate the millions of Americans who accomplished so much to benefit not only ourselves, but the entire world."

Vogler ended his remarks by calling for national unity in a divided nation. 

"I hope that it does not take another tragedy like a major war to create the fertile ground where such unity can be seeded and prosper."

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

