BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal's public libraries and several organizations will host a series of events Oct. 1-7 in honor of Banned Books Week.

Sponsored by the Normal Public Library, Bloomington Public Library, Prairie Pride Coalition, PFLAG Bloomington-Normal and ACLU of Central Illinois, teens and adults can participate in "Let Freedom Read Bingo" now through Oct. 6 by picking up a bingo card from the libraries. The card encourages participants to read the top 13 most challenged books of 2022. Once the card is complete, participants can return it to receive a prize.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, the Bloomington-Normal libraries will cohost "Book Challenges on the Rise: Support Your Freedom to Read," in coordination with more than 75 public libraries across the state. The event will be held via Zoom, and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will discuss the "freedom to read" with a panel of experts. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

A "Let Freedom Read!" community book discussion will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 5, at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal. Sign up is required at bit.ly/3r7h9OQ.

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read and highlighting the value of free and open access to information.

Visit BannedBooksWeek.org for more information.

