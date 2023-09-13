As Florida school librarians began reviewing books in compliance with HB 1467, the strictest book legislation in the nation, a new problem presented itself: the project of going through thousands, or millions, of titles takes untold hours of time and staffing—resources few school districts have.
The process of reviewing entire school library collections is a significant undertaking and can require schools to hire additional staff. While state-level data is not available, 2015 national data showed there are 0.68 full-time and 0.21 part-time librarians and library media specialists employed for every school library.
Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville is one Florida district confronting a high vacancy of media specialists. With a collection of 1.6 million books, 1 in 5 of its 70 positions across 200-plus schools were unfilled, according to reporting from Jacksonville Today. As of May 18, the district has so far reviewed 6.8% of its titles.
In May 2023, PEN America, along with the publisher Penguin Random House, the authors of several banned books, and parents of students, filed a lawsuit against Florida's Escambia County School District over the school board's decision to remove several books from its collections. The suit is the first indication that battles over book bans and the constitutional right to information are starting to take place in courtrooms on top of social media and school board meetings.
Only recently have school libraries become common targets for book challenges. Prior to 2021, public libraries and specific challenges against books for school assignments made up the majority.
When public libraries receive challenges, however, they have more flexibility due to the wide range of people they serve. In defending book challenges, public librarians are able to cite the Library Bill of Rights and remind patrons that these resources are provided "for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community [emphasis Stacker's]." Librarians may also opt to move books to a more adult-oriented section if mature content is part of the complaint. Schools, however, have no such recourse, and concerns over age-appropriateness can make enforcing standards for collection policies more complicated.
"While we talk about constitutional rights for adults, minors also have rights that are separate from their parents," Allison Grubbs, the director of southeastern Florida's Broward County Public Library, told Stacker. "They are their own fully-formed little human beings, and the Constitution, the Supreme Court, [and] the United States government have recognized that they have rights that do not end at the school gate. So where I am most concerned is seeing those rights being eroded due to a lot of fear-mongering."
Broward County's library system in the Fort Lauderdale area is joining a growing nationwide movement of creating book sanctuaries in public libraries. According to Grubbs, the library first committed to purchasing additional copies of titles that were being challenged or banned in the local school district and elsewhere in Florida. It's even gone so far as to issue library cards with the words "I Read Banned Books" printed alongside the county library logo."
Eleven titles have been banned in the Broward County School District, including "The Bluest Eye" and Khaled Hosseini's "The Kite Runner," according to PEN's index.
Book sanctuaries are a relatively simple setup, featuring displays on shelves or tables of frequently targeted books. "It's a way where we can bring extra attention to this issue and start conversation amongst our users," Grubbs said.
So far, Broward County's book sanctuary, which was set up in April and is the first of its kind in the state of Florida, has gotten largely positive feedback from the community.
"It seems that most of our patrons understand that we serve a diverse community and as a result, we're going to have a diverse collection," Grubbs said.