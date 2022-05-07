Bloomington-Normal housing shortage explored in new analysis

BLOOMINGTON — A new analysis released by the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council explores drivers of the area's housing shortage.

The EDC typically doesn't deal with housing issues. But officials say the shortage has become a factor in workforce development, as new workers struggle to find adequate housing and current residents face rapidly increasing costs and competition.

"We hope our current and prospective home developers will utilize this study to diversify our housing stock so we can continue to retain and attract top talent in McLean County," Andy Shirk, EDC chairman, said in a statement.

Citing state data, the report says McLean County is projected to have the largest net increase in population by any Illinois county outside of the Chicago area, adding more than 10,000 residents over the next 10 years. That equates to a demand for 4,300 to 4,800 new housing units, according to the analysis.

Recent population increases have been driven in part by the growth of Rivian Automotive. The company has 5,000 employees and plans to expand.

Some other key takeaways from the study:

Since 2010, household growth of 7.5 percent has exceeded housing unit growth of 6.7 percent.

Nearly half of the Bloomington-Normal housing supply was built before 1980; only 6% of the housing supply was built after 2010.

Most new development has taken place outside of the urban core. More than 82% of the 500-plus housing units delivered over the past three years were on the Bloomington-Normal periphery or in unincorporated McLean County.

Renters now represent 42% of all occupied households, up from 39% in 2020. Most of the new renters came from higher-income households, with an increase of 2,800 households earning over $50,000 per year. At the same time, the market delivered only 1,200 new multi-family units during this period, leading to growth in rentals of single-family homes.

The report comes after the EDC hired St. Louis firm Development Strategies to conduct the three-month regional housing analysis. The firm worked with the EDC, McLean County Regional Planning Commission, Mid Illinois Realtors Association and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce to gather data, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT:

