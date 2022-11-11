Bloomington-Normal honors Veterans Day in downtown ceremony

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly a hundred people squeezed into the mezzanine level of the McLean County Museum of History on Friday to recognize Veterans Day.

Outside, a rifleman from VFW Post 454 fired 11 shots, one every minute, starting at 10:49 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

The morning started slightly overcast, but the skies cleared in time for a three-plane flyover at 10:50 a.m.

VFW Post 454 riflemen then fired a three-volley salute in honor of all military members past and present, followed by the sounding of "Taps" by a bugler.

"They don't get told 'thank you' enough," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Berry with the Illinois National Guard, who also delivered prepared remarks during the ceremony.

Berry is a native of Bloomington-Normal. "I was born right up there," he motioned north, "it used to be called Brokaw (Hospital)."

During his remarks, Berry thanked veterans and highlighted the sacrifice that servicemembers' families give.

"While Memorial Day is set aside to honor the true heroes who sacrificed their lives serving our country, Veterans Day was set aside more than 100 years ago to remember the legacy of all our veterans who serve this great nation," Berry said.

Bloomington resident Connor Shine was downtown to view the ceremony and meet veterans. He said his grandfather is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served as an ambulance driver during the Vietnam War.

Shine said his grandfather never received a proper welcome when he came home from Vietnam and has post-traumatic stress disorder from seeing his friends suffer in Vietnam.

His grandfather still becomes emotional when re-telling his experiences, Shine said.

He said services like the one on Friday are another way to say "thank you" to veterans like his grandfather.

History of Armistice Day

On the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month 104 years ago, the Allied Nations and Germany called a truce.

The Armistice, signed Nov. 11, 1918, was not the official end to The Great War, as it was called then. But it was supposed to signal the end of all future wars.

Three years later, on Nov. 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated in Arlington National Cemetery. The tomb has served as a shrine to fallen military members and a reminder of the cost veterans pay.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, it was not until after World War II that U.S. Rep. Edward Rees of Kansas wrote a bill to turn Armistice Day into a day to celebrate U.S. veterans of all conflicts. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law in 1954.

Every Nov. 11 since 1921, across the U.S. and Europe, whether it is called Remembrance Day, Armistice Day or Veterans Day, people gather in ceremony to honor their nation's military veterans.

'Somber remembrance'

After the ceremony, State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, whose father served in the U.S. Navy, spoke with The Pantagraph about Veterans Day.

"It's a very somber remembrance of those who not only made the ultimate sacrifice, but of all those veterans who are here and continue to serve to this day," he said.

He continued, "(Veterans Day) is a way for the community to get together and say 'thank you.'"

"On behalf of the Illinois General Assembly, thank you to all the veterans that are here. And the principles of charity, justice and brotherly love is what we need to follow in this country."