BLOOMINGTON — With his remarks at the Miller Park Bandstand on Monday, Army Lt. Col. Kraig M. Kline said he wanted to remind people the "true meaning of Memorial Day."

While the holiday is often synonymous with the official start of summer, discount sales, backyard barbecues and lake recreation, it was created to mourn the loss and honor the sacrifice of American soldiers. In Bloomington-Normal, the day has long been recognized with a parade through the downtown area, which culminated this year with the Miller Park ceremony.

Kline, the director of ROTC at Illinois State University, drew on the wisdom of the state's favorite son, who was himself intimately familiar with the realities of war.

"Honor to the Soldier and the Sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country's cause," said Kline, quoting Abraham Lincoln. "Honor also to the citizen who cares for his brothers in the field and serves, as best he can, the same cause."

On parade

With the traditional parade kicking off at 9 a.m., onlookers shaded their eyes from the sun, clapped and cheered as local military affiliates and civilian organizations marched, rode and danced their way through downtown Bloomington.

Fire trucks led the way, their flashing lights still bright in the morning light. Children, with adult supervision a few steps away, lined the streets, waiting to pounce on candy and treats.

The Bloomington High School marching band played "Battle Hymn of the Republic," a patriotic battle anthem dating to the Civil War.

Local scout troops and the Bloomington-Normal Rotary carried over 100 American Flags throughout the parade.

Political leaders from both parties, including state Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, waved and shook hands with their constituents.

The Mohammed Shriners of Bartonsville precariously zipped down the city streets in their Tin Lizzie cars.

Local union representatives and government officials marched side-by-side.

All of these disparate groups united Monday in celebrating and honoring military members who have died in service to these United States.

"What I really love about here," said Chung, "is you can see all the people come out and support veterans and support people who fought for our country."

In the days leading up to Memorial Day and afterward, Main and Center streets in Bloomington-Normal were lined with flags honoring local military members who died in the line of service, a gesture that Chung said made her proud.

"I know that we have a really, sort of deep ... solemnity that we have here for people that have put their life on the line," she said.

Collective responsibility

After the parade, a smaller group of attendees gathered in Miller Park for the ceremony. Kline, the featured speaker, said Memorial Day is first and foremost about honoring the fallen.

"Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was originally referenced during the Civil War, is a time for reflection, gratitude and unity as we pay tribute to those who have selflessly given their lives to protect the values we hold dear," he said.

Those values, he said, include freedom, justice and equality.

"They were ordinary patriots, who did extraordinary things. ... We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid," he said.

Additionally, Kline said, "Memorial Day also serves as a poignant reminder of the exceptional sacrifices of the families of our fallen heroes."

Kline said these families lost dreams, hopes and aspirations when their loved ones died.

"Their pain endures long after the ceremonies conclude," he said. "We must ensure that the families of our fallen heroes know that they are not alone, and that we stand beside them as a grateful nation."

Kline said it is the country's "collective responsibility" to protect these principles and honor the fallen by "striving to build a nation that is better for future generations to come."

He continued: "What has always made America great are those who are, generation after generation, dedicate themselves to building a nation that is stronger, freer and a little more perfect."

He urged those in attendance to keep that mission in mind.

"Let us strive to be worthy of their sacrifice," Kline said in closing, "to be the best version of ourselves and to work towards a world where peace and justice prevail."

