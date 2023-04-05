NORMAL — In less than two hours, seniors at Normal Community High School organized about 100 fellow students to participate in a school walkout as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence.

"Spreading the word, it was very frantic but we got it done," said senior Lilly McClelland. "We had a megaphone out in the halls telling students (and) informing them of what was going on."

For McClelland and others, the issue is one that merits quick action. Students across the country walked out of their schools on Wednesday as part of the protest organized by Students Demand Action, an activism group launched in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and 17 others injured in that incident.

In Bloomington-Normal, students at University High School and Bloomington High School also organized demonstrations Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether Normal West High School participated.

Illinois has some of the strongest gun control laws in the country, McClelland said, but she was frustrated at a lack of progress in federal law.

The issue of violence at school hits especially close at Normal Community, where students last year marked the 10-year anniversary of an attempted shooting there. On Sept. 7, 2012, a 14-year-old freshman fired shots in a crowded NCHS classroom. Thanks to the quick reactions of a teacher and several other students, no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, walkout leaders led chants of "save kids, not guns," a message that also was written on chalk on the school's wall. "We shouldn't be afraid to go to school" also was written in chalk on the sidewalk.

Because most students are not old enough to make their voices heard at the ballot box, opportunities to support causes in other ways are especially important, said NCHS senior Avani Rai. She called for a unified approach to the issue.

"We know that when Congress comes together and when we put our bipartisan differences aside, we can make change happen," Rai said.

Senior Kartika Nair said she has a younger brother who is a freshman and it's scary to think that any day, something could happen to him when all he is trying to do is get an education.

She credited NCHS school resource officers for making students feel like they are cared for and protected, and added that she hoped that the students who participated in Wednesday walkout understand that there is a student population who cares.

"If we neglect our kids like this, I feel like we're neglecting our future because they are our future," Nair said. "We are the future, (and) we're the ones who are going to be making an impact on the world."

The US surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space