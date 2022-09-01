Bloomington-Normal groups gathering food for Thanksgiving meal boxes

BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries, Midwest Food Bank, Thrivent Financial and several local churches are seeking help from the community this September as part of their "Big Give."

The goal is to distribute 2,200 Thanksgiving meal boxes, including turkeys, to families in need.

Each box will include one box of stuffing mix, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, one box of mashed potatoes, one envelope of gravy (no jars), one regular pouch of French fried onions, one can of cranberry sauce, one box of pie crust mix, one can of pumpkin pie filling, one can of evaporated milk, one box of macaroni and cheese, one box of brownie mix and one frozen turkey.

Those who wish to donate can give as many items from the list as they want, but certainly do not have to get every single item.

Hy-Vee will partner in the project by providing pallet-quantity stock of the items needed to fill the boxes during the first weekend of September. Orders can be left at Hy-Vee for Midwest Food Bank to pick up. Hy-Vee will also have options at the registers to purchase $20 turkeys and other needed items.

There will also be an online shopping option through the Hy-Vee app. Simply add "Hold for Big Give" in the order pickup notes. Hy-Vee will hold the order at the store for Midwest Food Bank to pick up.

Donations will be accepted at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Drive in Normal, or at Home Sweet Home Ministries' Bread for Life Food Co-op, 301 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.

All items collected will be used for the Give Thanks distribution from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone in need can come to Midwest Food Bank during that time to pick up a meal box and turkey.

Last year over 1,500 families were served during Give Thanks.

Visit hshministries.org, midwestfoodbank.org or thrivent.com for more information.