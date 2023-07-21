BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal first responders will go head-to-head in a series of "Battle of the Badges" blood drives next month to see who can bring in the most blood donors.

The Bloomington Police Department's drive will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the Osborn Room at the police station, 305 S. East St. in Bloomington.

The Normal Police Department's drive will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the Community Activity Center gym, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office's drive will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 in the Grossinger Motors Arena Bud Light Lounge, 101 S. Madison St. in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Fire Department's drive will be 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 in the Station 2 training room, 1911 Hamilton Road in Bloomington.

The Normal Fire Department's drive will be 12:30-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 in the Station 2 training room, 1300 E. College Ave. in Normal.

Appointments can be made with the Red Cross Blood Donor app, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

