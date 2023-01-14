Bloomington, Normal council candidates meet at bipartisan forum

BLOOMINGTON — Fair representation of the public on governing bodies and public schools were some of the topics addressed by 11 Bloomington and Normal council candidates during a forum hosted by the McLean County Republican Party on Saturday.

As part of the forum, which was held at the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, candidates were treated to breakfast before providing a brief introduction of their campaigns to attendees. Due to time constraints, the 11 candidates only had about 30 minutes to answer questions from the public.

McLean County GOP Chair Dennis Grundler said the event was a bipartisan forum and he intends to run an upcoming school board candidate forum the same way.

"I think most people in here agree on 50% of things, 20% of the things we can debate, and there's 30% of things each side won't," Grundler said. "That's why this is a nonpartisan thing."

Five of the candidates in attendance are running for the Bloomington City Council during the April 4 consolidated election. Of these candidates, three are running unopposed: Jenna Kearns for the first ward, Alderwoman Donna Boelen for the second ward and Kent Lee for the eighth ward.

However, most of the forum's questions were fielded by the six Normal Town Council candidates seeking one of three open seats: council members Kathlee Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Stan Nord and challengers Marc Tiritilli, Andy Byars and Karl Sila.

Byars said a part of his campaign rides on ensuring core services, such as infrastructure spending, are being met and having a financially accountable and fiscally responsible government.

"At the end of the day, people just want a government that's responsive (and) they want to feel like things are getting done and done well," Byars said.

Sila said Normal needs a council that listens to the people. More than 2,000 people had signed a petition to break the town up into districts.

"Right now, if you want to run for mayor or town council, you have to collect six to 10 as many signatures as to run for Bloomington town council and Bloomington's bigger," Sila said. "But the status quo wants to keep it that way because, again, it keeps out the little people."

Nord said in the past two mayoral elections between Mayor Chris Koos and Tiritilli, results were almost even. However, the council is not a fair representation of this electorate and if the town wants to have conversations about balancing amenity expenses with infrastructure spending or why staff are driving around in luxury vehicles, things need to change.

"If (councils) are so one-sided, the other side never has a chance for their voice to be heard," Nord said. "It's much better for voices to be heard and outvoted than for you to be completely shut out of a conversation."

Tiritilli said he decided to run for council because a lot of the issues he addressed in his mayoral campaigns remain unchanged. One problem he highlighted was the overuse of incentives to attract development.

He added that the owners of Phoenix Investors had stated they didn't need the incentives to invest in additional warehouse space in north Normal. In doing so, McLean County Unit 5 lost out on potential revenue and it continues to lose property tax revenue from new growth within Normal's tax increment financing districts.

"The $100 million in debt that's being reduced, nobody's asking the question why did a community of 50,000 take on $100 million of debt in the first place," Tiritilli said.

A recent vote of the Normal Town Council to add two Rivian vehicles to its town-owned fleet also was brought up during the question-and-answer portion of the forum.

Smith said Rivian came to the table with incentives comparable to Mitsubishi when they operated the plant, and Rivian has since doubled its workforce.

"Those two vehicles represent the town's endorsement of a business," Smith said. "If we're going to say that we want this to be business-friendly, I believe it is business-friendly for the Town of Normal to acknowledge that Rivian is a good citizen, a good corporate citizen, and we're proud to have their vehicle as part of the fleet."

Lorenz, who voted against the proposal, said Rivian's benefits to the community have far exceeded the $140,000 expense of the two vehicles. She added that the vote wasn't intended to question anything Rivian was doing in the face of supply chain issues and other problems.

"I thought the proposal was weak and it didn't specify some things that ordinarily we do in terms of programming vehicles," Lorenz said.

After the forum, several Bloomington candidates shared their thoughts on low-income housing solutions.

Baker, who is being challenged by Cody Hendricks in the sixth ward, said he supports a diverse array of housing, and in terms of low-income opportunities, he would like to see more collaboration with Habitat for Humanity to build new houses on the sites of blighted properties. Hendricks had been invited to Saturday's forum but was unable to attend.

Nalefski, who faces John Wyatt Danenberger in the race to represent Bloomington's fourth ward, also said he would like to look into the city's partnership with Habitat for Humanity if elected. Danenberger also was unable to attend the forum.

Kearns said any housing solution will require a public and private collaboration.

"We have to make sure that people aren't spending more than 30% of their income so that they cannot be burdened by housing," Kearns said.

Lee said he is new to city government but there are people from all levels of income in the community, and he would like to hear from them on issues like this.

